WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A couch that fell off a truck has become the latest attraction in West Melbourne.

Abandoned couch becomes attraction in West Melbourne

People have added living room items

The couch also has a Facebook page

The couch has been sitting along a sidewalk on Palm Bay Road for several weeks.

In the time since, people have added their own flair to the piece of furniture, bringing everything from coffee tables and lamps to rugs and even a TV. It's basically an outdoor living room.

Other items around the couch include potted plants, a stack of books and an air freshener.

The couch has become so popular it prompted the creation of a Facebook page. At last check, the Palm Bay Couch has more than 2,200 followers.

On Sunday night, fans of the couch gathered for a meet-and-greet.

A community gathering was held Sunday night for fans of the couch.

As the crowds grew, police asked for the couch to moved. It was relocated a short distance from its original location to a corner near Walmart and Mattress Firm.

So far, no one has come to claim the couch.