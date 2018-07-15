ORLANDO, Fla. -- A section of Colonial Drive will be closed overnight Saturday as crews swing a truss in place for a new pedestrian bridge.

Section of Colonial Drive to close overnight

Crews will be installing truss for new pedestrian bridge

Detours will direct drivers to alternate routes

RELATED: Pedestrian bridge under construction in Orlando

The roadway, between Orange and Garland avenues, will close 10 p.m. Saturday and reopen 6 a.m. Sunday.

Detour signs will posted to direct drivers to alternate routes.

The $9.5 million bridge will connect downtown to the Orlando Urban Trail and Gertrude's Walk.

The bridge is expected to help with the city's pedestrian and bicycle safety issues.