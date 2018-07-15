ORLANDO, Fla. -- A ridge of high pressure is sitting off the west coast of Florida. This weather maker will make for light winds and any storms that develop will be slow movers. So there will be pockets of heavy rain with potential for localized flooding, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Storms to develop more inland today

Chance of heavy rain, gusty winds, lightning

Highs remain in the 90s

Storm chances are 40 to 50 percent for areas along I-4 and west. Areas near the coast today are looking at a 20 to 30 percent chance of afternoon and evening storms.

The storms today will develop along the sea breezes by mid-afternoon and last into the early evening.

Temperatures today will once again reach the mid 90s inland with the low 90s being felt along the coast. When the humidity is taken into account, it may feel like it is near 100 degrees. Take it easy when heading out and stay hydrated.

The rip current threat remains high along the coast today. Storm chances will range from 40 to 50 percent for the upcoming week. This week should be more active for daily rounds of storms compared to last week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s with overnight temperatures dipping into the 70s.

In the tropics, Subtropical Storm Beryl continues to sit off the northeast coast of the U.S. but it will not impact the U.S. and it will continue to move away from land. It has winds around 40 mph and it is expected to weaken come Monday morning. Outside of Beryl, there are no areas of development expected in the next five days.

Your marine and surf forecast for today:

There will be a 20 to 30 percent chance of afternoon storms along the coast. Water temperatures are in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast from 5 to 10 knots with 2 to 3 feet seas and a light chop on the intracoastal. Rip current threat remains high so it is best to swim near a lifeguard. UV Index this afternoon is a 9. This means sunburn could happen within 15 minutes or less. Temperatures will reach the low 90s for afternoon highs.

