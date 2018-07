DELTONA, Fla. -- Two men were shot Saturday while sitting on the front porch of a Deltona home, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wellington Drive.

Both men were transported to Central Florida Reginal Hospital in Sanford with serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.