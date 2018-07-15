ORLANDO, Fla. -- A teenage girl was found tied to a tree in Orlando on Friday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the 1600 block of Edgewater Drive in College Park after reports of a suspicious incident. They found the teen bound by her wrists.
The teen told officers that a man came up behind, grabbed her and then tied her to a tree.
She described the man, who may have been homeless, as being in his 50s. He was wearing shorts and a white T-shirt.
The teen's hands were swollen, according to police. She had no other injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.