ORLANDO, Fla. -- A teenage girl was found tied to a tree in Orlando on Friday night, according to police.

Teen found tied to tree in Orlando

Man grabber her, bound her wrists

Teen's hands were swollen, no other injuries

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Edgewater Drive in College Park after reports of a suspicious incident. They found the teen bound by her wrists.

The teen told officers that a man came up behind, grabbed her and then tied her to a tree.

She described the man, who may have been homeless, as being in his 50s. He was wearing shorts and a white T-shirt.

The teen's hands were swollen, according to police. She had no other injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.