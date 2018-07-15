DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Two staff members were injured Sunday after a riot broke out at the Volusia County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility, according to the Sheriff's Office.

A group of juvenile inmates took keys from staff members, pulled televisions off the walls and refused to return to their cells, according to spokeswoman Laura Williams.

The riot lasted about 30 minutes, authorities said.

Nine inmates are being charged with inciting a riot and resisting without violence. Six of the inmates were also charged with battery.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.