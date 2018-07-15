SANFORD, Fla. -- Sanford Police arrested a man in connection to a shooting Saturday night that hospitalized a 22-year-old man.

Police responded to the shooting around 6 p.m. at 703 West 1st Street where they found the victim, identified as David Hernandez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

The suspect, identified as Justice Lepore, was arrested Sunday morning.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sanford Police Department at 800-423-8477.