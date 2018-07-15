DAVENPORT, Fla. -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who they say hit a 69-year-old bicyclist Friday morning in the Davenport area.

Driver sought in hit-and-run of 69-year-old bicyclist

Bicyclist suffered serious injuries

Victim identified as Barry Berland

Deputies said Barry Berland was riding his recombinant bicycle east on Ernie Caldwell Boulevard near Highway 17/92 when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle. This happened around 7:15 a.m.

Deputies said the driver did not stop and continued on. Deputies were unable to get a vehicle description.

Berland was transported to Osceola Regional Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. Officials said Berland is from Boca Raton and was visiting family in the Champions Gate area.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 800-226-8477.