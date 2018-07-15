NATIONWIDE -- Are you in the mood for ice cream? Well, today's your day.

It's National Ice Cream Day and shops across the country are offering sweet deals.

Some are offering free ice cream cones or scoops, while others are offering special discounts.

Here's a list of the freebies and deals being offered today:

Baskin Robbins is offering a couple of deals for National Ice Cream Day. Customers who download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app can get buy-one-get-one ice cream cones, 99 cent sundaes and $2 off medium milkshakes.

Bruster's Real Ice Cream is offering a $3 reward toward an ice cream purchase to those who join its Sweet Rewards loyalty program.

Dairy Queen is offering a free small Blizzard to customers who download and register with its DQ app. Those who sign up will receive a code for the free treat.

Cold Stone Creamery is offering a buy-one-get-one free deal. Customers who sign up for its rewards app can score a free treat with the purchase of another.

Whole Foods is holding special sale on select ice cream. Customers can score two pints of Ben & Jerry's or Talenti ice cream for $6. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you get an extra 10 percent off.

PetSmart locations with a PetHotel are giving away doggie ice cream.