ORLANDO, Fla. -- Storm chances ramp up this weekend. There will be 40 to 50 percent chance at afternoon storms inland today and toward the western areas along Interstate 75 into the evening. The coastal areas to the east could see a few storms, but most of today’s storm coverage should be further west.

Storm chances increase this weekend

Afternoon storms to develop inland

Highs in the 90s; heat index near 105

The day will start out mostly to partly sunny with temperatures heating up quickly. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s with heat index values approaching 100 to 105. It is important to stay hydrated with the hot temps this weekend.

The afternoon storms will start to develop by mid-afternoon and last into the early evening. The storms will be slow moving so watch out for torrential downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

Storm chances look to increase to 50 to 60 percent for the beginning of the week. A westerly push of wind will increase storm chances along the Coastline for the start of the week into Wednesday.

Afternoon high temperatures may cool by two to three degrees this week thanks to better storm chances and afternoon storm coverage. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-70s each and every morning for the upcoming week.

In the tropics, the remnants of Beryl are sitting off the Mid-Atlantic coast. There's only a slight chance the remnants could redevelop this weekend. But, the wind environment does not appear favorable for this to happen and the window of opportunity for redevelopment is shrinking. These remnants will not impact land or Central Florida. Right now, there are no other areas of potential development in the coming days.

Your marine and surf forecast for today:

Seas will be 2-3 feet with a chance of afternoon storms. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 knots with smooth conditions. Surfing conditions along the East Coast has water temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Poor to fair conditions with 1-2 plus feet wave heights. The rip current threat, however, remains high. So it is best to use extra caution and swim near a lifeguard.

