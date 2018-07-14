ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting between vehicles that left two people injured.

Deputies said the shooting occurred at East Colonial Drive and Chuluota Road just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Witnesses said a dark-colored vehicle pulled up to a Mercedes Benz at the intersection and began shooting at the two people inside -- a 21-year-old male and a 28-year-old male.

They said the Mercedes lost control and crashed into an uninvolved vehicle. Deputies said the two occupants of the vehicle fled of foot with gunshot wounds and the suspect vehicle fled eastbound on Colonial Drive.

Deputies found one of the victims hiding in the Publix Supermarket and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition. The second victim was found after midnight walking on Lake Pickett Court and was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

Deputies said the Mercedes they were in was entered as stolen by the Lake Mary Police Department on April 28.

Deputies also noted that the suspects did not want to press charges.

No other information has been released on the incident.