BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A 14-year-old was injured while surfing at Playalinda Beach, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.

The teen was in the ocean just after noon, when she sustained a deep laceration to her left leg.

Bystanders used bandanas and boogie board leases as tourniquets to try to stop the bleeding.

Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The teen was airlifted to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando due to the severity of her injury, authorities said.

Investigators have not yet determined if the injury was from the surf board or a shark.

No other details were immediately available.