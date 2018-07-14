SANFORD, Fla. -- Technology has made getting a ride to where you need to go easier, with many people using ride-sharing services like Lyft and Uber.

''Ride Lime'' offers free service in downtown Sanford

Service operates off of advertisement placements

Ride service has offered up to 2,000 rides thus far

Now, hundreds of people are trying out a new type of transportation in downtown Sanford.

If you spend some time in that area, you might see Dan Ping’s lime-green souped-up golf court picking up passengers.

"When it's hot like this you don't want to walk that far," said Ping. "So that's where Ride Lime comes in."



Ping started the ride service in May after he felt there was a need for it. And he wanted to be the first to offer it.

"If we're going to do this let's do it now before somebody else does it," said Ping.

Ride Lime is a bit different than your normal rideshare. It serves just downtown Sanford. And it's free. It operates off advertising placed on a rack above the cart's passenger compartment. Ping does accept tips.

Ping says he offers riders advice on local entertainment, food and bar options – and even local history.

Ping says locals who walk to downtown Sanford will often use Ride Lime to get back home after dark.

"If we drive a lady to her car, we make sure she gets in her car before we leave," said Ping.

Since May, Ping says he's had about 2,000 riders already. And he plans to grow.

"I think we did about 60 people that first night and I said 'wow, I think people are going to use this thing,'" said Ping.

Ping says he’s done so well, he’s already planning to give back.

Ride Lime is sponsoring a back-to-school drive in August that will help teachers get school supplies for their classrooms.