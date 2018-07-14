LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A female inmate was found dead Saturday inside a Lake County Jail cell, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a detention deputy was notified by another inmate that someone had hanged themselves in their cell, authorities said.
Staff at the jail performed CPR and used a defibrillator to try to resuscitate the inmate. Emergency responders arrived to the scene a short time later and continued lifesaving measures.
The woman was declared dead at the jail.
The identity of the inmate has not yet been released.