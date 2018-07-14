LAKE COUNTY, Fla. -- A female inmate was found dead Saturday inside a Lake County Jail cell, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Inmate found dead in jail cell

Woman hanged herself, according to deputies

CPR was performed but she was declared dead

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., a detention deputy was notified by another inmate that someone had hanged themselves in their cell, authorities said.

Staff at the jail performed CPR and used a defibrillator to try to resuscitate the inmate. Emergency responders arrived to the scene a short time later and continued lifesaving measures.

The woman was declared dead at the jail.

The identity of the inmate has not yet been released.