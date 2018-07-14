EATONVILLE, Fla. -- A person of interest is in custody in connection to a homicide investigation in Eatonville, according to police.

Police responded to a residence on Deacon Jones Boulevard just after 4 a.m. following reports of a "suspicious incident."

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body inside the house.

Neighbors said the dead person is a woman in her 30s who was visiting one of the people who lives inside the house.

This is the second death investigation in Eatonville since Dec. 25.

No other details were immediately available.