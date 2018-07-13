LONGWOOD, Fla. -- Flames damaged a restaurant under construction in Longwood Friday.

Building was to be new location for Bayridge Sushi

Construction worker: Ball of fire engulfed everything

Firefighters battling amid heavy smoke

The building off State Road 434 was going to be a new location for Bayridge Sushi. The owner tells Spectrum News 13 that he planned to relocate and open the new location next month.

A man working on the building Friday afternoon said he smelled something wrong. The next thing he saw was a ball of fire shooting from inside the building.

"I was on top in the deck, I jumped off and 30 seconds later a ball of fire engulfed everything," said construction worker David Buritica.

Longwood firefighters battled the flames amid heavy smoke. The wind has also picked up, making it difficult to see at times.

There is also a lot of lightning in the area.

No word on what caused the fire, but we are told everyone made it out safely.