PARKLAND, Fla.– Lori Alhadeff remembers the moments she first heard reports of a gunman roaming her daughter's high school on Valentine's Day.

Parkland parents running for Broward School Board

2 parents say they never imagined running for office

Parents who lost children also pushing for gun legislation

Alyssa was in her English class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I texted my daughter, Alyssa, and told her to go hide. I told her help was on the way," Alhadeff said.

Alyssa is among the 14 students and three teachers killed by a gunman that day.

"On Feb. 15, I had to bury my daughter, Alyssa, and after that day, the fire burns inside of me to want to make sure change happens," Alhadeff said.

Much has been learned in the time since the tragedy, some of which angers parents such as Alhadeff.

That includes reports of an on-campus Sheriff's deputy who never went inside the school building to confront the shooter, to other details of first-responders unable to communicate with one another because of radio troubles.

There are also the series of missed warning signs and red flags involving the gunman himself.

''It seems as though every mistake that could have been made was made,'' said Ryan Petty, father of Alaina Petty, another student who was killed.

In their efforts for reforms, parents have become energized to ensure changes are made -- even if that means doing it themselves.

Petty and Alhadeff are each running for the five open seats on the Broward County School Board.

"To make sure change happens, you have to have a seat at the table," Petty said.

Neither in the past had imagined entering a race in politics. But, they say their new found mission requires it.

"My life was my children, and I was not an activist," Alhadeff said. "I'm standing up and fighting for her and all of the kids, and for my daughter's death to not be in vain."

Petty and Alhadeff's efforts are not bound only to a ballot.

Parents of Parkland were highly involved in efforts to pass legislation in Florida shortly after the shooting that addresses gun laws and mental health.

Alhadeff is working on "Alyssa' Law," a measure aimed at providing teachers in classrooms with direct links to law enforcement in the midst of a crisis. A bill is currently under review by lawmakers in Alhadeff's native New Jersey. Lori Alhadeff says she is hopeful Florida lawmakers will move in the same direction during their 2019 legislative session.

Alhadeff's efforts have led to the creation of the "Make Our Schools Safe'' campaign . Similarly, Petty is involved with the "Stand With Parkland'' initiative , of which both groups aim to improve school safety through legislative lobbying and educational awareness.

''I think Parkland represents the point in which we say enough is enough, we’ve seen enough of the school violence,'' Petty said.

Petty says he too had the mindset that a tragedy would not unfold in their hometown. His caution to others is that securing every school has to be top priority.

''You have to recognize that it can happen here, it can happen in your city. We thought we were immune to this in Parkland and we weren't,'' Petty said. ''You have to be involved, you have to be involved in the school level and at a district level, and you have to understand how administrators view school safety and security."