ORLANDO, Fla. -- Change-makers in Orlando got together Thursday to highlight challenges the community of Parramore faces.

Brainstorm ways to engage parents, provide resources

Community discussion coming July 30

"We're doing it in silos, but if we can collaborate and bring all the resources each and every one of us have together, I think we can start to see the needle move more," said Orlando District 5 Commissioner Regina Hill said. "It's the urgency of now, to where there's families getting ready to go back to school."

Hill hosted the engagement session at the downtown Marriott, packing the room with nonprofit leaders, government reps and church pastors, all with an ear to the ground.

That group included Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, an Orlando activist and senior pastor at the Impact Church of Orlando.

"Sometimes we don't need more programs. We need to get people information about the programs that we have so the families get the support they need," he said. "To make sure that this Parramore area remains vibrant and growing, especially by impacting the residents."

Cobaris spent the morning visiting with the Cub Academy, incoming freshmen at his alma mater, Jones High School. He greeted the teens, asked them about their studies and shared sage words of wisdom for their coming high school years, like "No matter who your teacher is, who's your mentor, it's about you."

He then headed to the engagement session downtown. As the group noshed, they brainstormed: ways to engage parents at events and provide resources for ex-felons as they re-enter society.

For Cobaris, who grew up in Richmond Heights and went to church and pastored in Parramore, connecting with at-risk youth is at his core.

"I am big on youth and education, so I want to make sure that nothing gets in the way of these young minds being shaped," he said.

The pastor said it doesn't matter if one doesn't live in Parramore; they are still impacted by what goes on there.

"If these children, these families don't get the help they need, you have to understand it has a resounding effect on the communities you live in," he said. "Because of the culture we live in, there are some challenges that they face that could hinder them from being successful. And I want to be a part of that solution to keep them on track."

Following today's engagement session, Commissioner Hill will hold a community discussion on July 30, which she's calling a "needs assessment."

Then, on Sept. 12, parents can connect with resources at a wellness fair at the new in Parramore, OCPS's Academic Center for Excellence.