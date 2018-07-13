NATIONAL -- Your luck could change this Friday the 13th.

It's National French Fry Day and restaurants have free fries and deals worth taking a dip.

Fry-Day Friday also kicks off a trifecta of comfort food national food days. Saturday is Mac & Cheese Day and Sunday is a day to scream because it is National Ice Cream Day.

Here are all the places you can go to indulge on July 13:

McDonald's: With a minimum $1 purchase, you'll get a free medium order of french fries.

Steak 'N Shake: Kids eat free all weekend at Steak 'N Shake. For every $9 you drop, one kid gets a free meal and each meal is served with fries or applesauce.

Applebee’s: For a limited time, all-you-can-eat "Riblets & Tenders," including unlimited amounts of fries, are $12.99.

Burger King: With a coupon in the restaurant's app, get two small orders of fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99.

Carl’s Jr.: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Six Dollar Burger for joining the chain's email list.

Checkers: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.checkers.com/deals. Looking for a sweet fry? The chain also has funnel cake fries.

Del Taco: Get a $1 off Loaded Fries Friday through July 20 at participating locations nationwide with a coupon available at www.deltaco.com/fryyay.

Hardee's: Get a coupon for a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any "One-third pound Thickburger" for joining the chain's email list.

IHOP: The chain's new Ultimate Steakburgers come with unlimited fries.

Ore-Ida Fries: Get a free bag of the frozen potato brand’s Golden Crinkles at participating retailers with a rebate offer from the Ibotta smartphone app while supplies last. The cashback offer expires Monday.

Rally's: Get a coupon for a free large fry with any purchase when you sign up for emails at www.rallys.com/deals.

Red Robin: This is an everyday deal. Buy any signature burger and get free Bottomless Steak Fries. The chain also has new Bottomless Hop-Salt Fries.

Sonny’s BBQ: Get classic crinkle-cut French fries for 50 cents Friday. Limit one per guest and dine-in only. Through July 22, the chain has Create-Your-Own Fry specials with pulled pork or pulled chicken for $7.99 and chopped brisket for $8.99.

Wendy’s: This deal requires you to buy the fries. For a limited time when you buy a small fry and drink, get a free four-piece chicken tenders with an offer on the Wendy’s app.

Wingstop: Join the chain's email club and get a free order of fries.