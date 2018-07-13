ORLANDO, Fla. -- Student activists from March For Our Lives movement are hosting a block party in downtown Orlando tonight.

March For Our Lives hosting block party in downtown Orlando

Student activists to hold event at Lake Eola tonight

Former Maryland governor Martin O'Malley expected to attend

The event at the Lake Eola Park amphitheater is part of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students' Road to Change national tour.

Organizers are working to get young eligible voters to go out and register to vote before the upcoming midterm election. UCF students are also there to help set up voter registration booths.

Students from Parkland were expected to touch on familiar themes as they work to expand the national conversation on gun control legislation.

For Robert Schentrup, tonight's is one he said is deeply personal, because he lost his sister in the Parkland shooting. He wants to ensure what his family has endured never happens again.

"Coming out of it, it's like no one should have to go through the same experience that me and my family had to go through," Schentrup said. "What motivated me to be here today is that I want to stop this gun violence that's happening in our nation."

Pulse nightclub shootings survivors were expected to join organizers on stage, as well as a lineup of speakers and performers.

Former Maryland governor and past presidential candidate Martin O'Malley is also scheduled to join them.

The event is from 6 to 10 p.m.

We'll update this story as it develops.