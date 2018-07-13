ORLANDO, Fla. -- A man is recovering after an alligator attack at a popular Orange County park. He is expected to be ok, but there are new concerns for those at Barnett Park.

The park, off Colonial Drive and behind Central Florida Fairgrounds, is closed right now, but the attack happened near a soccer field.

The man, in his early 30s, went into the water to retrieve something when a 6-foot alligator bit him on the leg.

While his injuries were minor, he was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

This is a very popular park, so the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) dispatched its Nuisance Alligator Trapper.

It may be awhile if the trapper has caught the gator or not.

FWC has warned people that anywhere there is fresh or brackish water there is a chance an alligator is nearby. Gators are most active between dusk and dawn.