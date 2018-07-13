NATIONWIDE -- After the death of two dogs, IKEA is recalling a water dispenser.

The company pulled the $7.99 "Lurvig" water dispenser from IKEA shelves last month.

Two dogs got their head stuck while using it and suffocated.

If you have one, you're asked to stop using it immediately and bring it in to an IKEA store for a refund.