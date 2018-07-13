DELTONA, Fla. -- A former Deltona church pastor is accused of taking an upskirt picture of a member of the congregation in April and has been charged with video voyeurism on Thursday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Brian Kenyon Jr. is facing the felony charge as the 31-year-old Lakeland man was being held at the Volusia County Branch Jail before he posted a $2,500 bond Thursday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday, April 8, 2018, a 41-year-old woman was attending services at the Deltona Church of Christ on 1301 Providence Blvd., when she met with Kenyon in his office along with his children after service, described deputies.

According to officials, Kenyon asked the woman to help put his youngest child in a car seat.

"As she bent over to do so, she felt skin against her leg, turned around and found Kenyon bent over directly behind her. She noticed he was holding his cell phone and it had a red light on," described the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The woman and members of the church confronted the pastor, who was removed from the church, deputies stated.

Deputies pointed out that the church stated Kenyon "had no unsupervised contact with children at the church" and there were never any complaints against him.

When Spectrum News 13 called the church, a woman who answered the phone said she was unaware that Kenyon had been charged.

The station called a name listed for Kenyon and was able to leave a voice message.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at: 1-386-736-5989.