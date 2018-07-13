TITUSVILLE, Fla. -- A man is now under arrest, accused of using a cell phone to take pictures up a woman's skirt at a Titusville Publix.

Spectrum News 13 was there as Titusville Police took a newly-booked 27-year-old Kyle Hnatkiewicz of Port St. John to jail.

He's accused of three separate video voyeurism incidents in a matter of hours on Wednesday.

"He was able to lean over, reach under the skirt and was able to use the camera at that point," said Lt. Tyler Wright of Titusville Police Dept.

Police say a witness caught Hnatkiewicz in the act.

The victim was getting ready to pay, that's when the witness approached the victim and made them aware," Lt. Wright said.

She then called police. Investigators spread the word through social media and the tips flooded in.

They caught up with Hnatkiewicz early Friday afternoon.

VIDEO VOYEUR ARREST: @TitusvillePD arrest 27 yr old Kyle Hnatkiewicz for using phone to take pics up woman’s skirt at Publix on Cheney Hwy. Detectives say he confessed to same thing at SR 524 Wal-Mart just hours before on 7/11 — tip led to arrest @cocoapolice @MyNews13 #Brevard pic.twitter.com/bqE4yQiAL1 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 13, 2018

We're told he confessed to two other similar crimes on the very same day, one at a Cocoa Walmart, the other at a Merritt Island Target.

"People should be able to not have to look over their shoulders, but at the same time be vigilant of their surroundings," said Lt. Wright.

Brevard Sheriff's investigators say the victim in the Merritt Island case didn't originally want to file a report.

But now that there's a confession, they will reach out to see if the person wants to file charges.