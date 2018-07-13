RIVERVIEW, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting in Riverview.

According to deputies, a 60-year-old man was shot early Friday after raising a gun at deputies. The man died at the scene.

Deputies responded to 11006 Estates Del Sol Drive just after 3 a.m. after a woman called saying her estranged husband showed up at her home and would not leave.

Deputies Joshua Berrios and Dannette Brennan responded to the scene and made contact with the estranged husband, who was armed with a handgun.

Berrios, 27, and Brennan, 31, were not injured. Berrios has been with the sheriff's office since August 2015, Brennan since February 2014.

Deputies said the husband refused several of their commands and eventually raised the weapon and pointed it at them. The deputies fired multiple shots at the man. The man's name has not been released as of yet.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing.

"The deputies located him (the suspect) next door in the neighbor's yard," said Hillsborough County Deputy Chad Chronister. "At some point he turns toward them (deputies) and pointed the gun at them. At this point, the only option they had was to fire at him."