CENTRAL FLORIDA -- A few showers developed across inland areas Thursday evening, but the rain has faded away. We’ll see quiet conditions overnight with partly cloudy skies and morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

Highs for Friday at 94 degrees

Afternoon to see storms

Warm weekend expected

Isolated storms were able to fire up along the inland moving sea breezes Thursday evening, with a couple pockets of locally heavy rain and frequent lightning.

No change is expected for Friday or Saturday, with afternoon storm coverage at 40 percent. We'll heat back above average into the lower to middle 90s, with a feel like temperature either side of 100 degrees.

A light flow coming in from the north-northwest around high pressure will swing around from the east Friday, with sea breeze interaction occurring this afternoon.

A few clouds begin mixing in with our sun in the heat of the afternoon, and any storm able to develop along either of the sea breezes will drift inland late in the day.

Boundary collisions could lead to more development, with lightning and heavy rain possible.

Rain chances are more typical for wet season at 40 percent coverage.

Saturday's forecast is cut-and-paste, with sea breeze storm chances at 40 percent and highs again into the 90s.

By Sunday and Monday, a weak trough to our north will bring our wind around from the west-southwest and allow the west coast sea breeze to become dominate.

Rain chances climb to around 50 percent, with activity moving back toward our east coast. Highs remain in the low 90s.

An east-southwest trade swell increases enough to create fair surfing conditions the first half of the day. Wave heights are forecast to be around two to three feet, occasionally pushing up to four feet.

Enough of a long period swell may stick around to keep our rip current risk high, so use extra caution and swim near an open lifeguard stand. Sea surface temperatures are currently in the low 80s.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Chris continues to disintegrate in the north Atlantic, and although the remnant low of Beryl may gain tropical characteristics again, it will remain well east of the U.S.

