SANFORD, Fla. -- Sanford Police are investigating one of their own after a video posted on social media shows a violent takedown of a handcuffed man at a popular club.

Social media video shows officer taking down man in handcuffs

Incident reportedly happened Monday at The Barn in Sanford

Officer on administrative leave pending use of force investigation

Officer Adam Johnson has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a use-of-force investigation, Sanford Police said Thursday.

The video, apparently shot at The Barn on Monday, shows two men, Morrell Byrd and Christopher Hills, being arrested after police said they were damaging property and then resisting arrest.

However, as the two men were being escorted outside the club in handcuffs, the video shows Byrd being grabbed around the neck and brought to the ground.

Body camera footage shows the incident as well.

However, a police report from that night states that the man arrested was shoving the police officer at the time.

But in light of the social media video, the department said it's conducting an internal investigation.

"We are thankful for proactive actions of our community members, in bringing any information, positive or negative, to our attention so we may continue to serve our community in an open and transparent manner," Chief Cecil Smith said in a released statement.

Anyone with additional video or information about the incident is asked to contact Capt. Paul Herx at Paul.Herx@Sanfordfl.gov or 407-314-8937.