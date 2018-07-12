INTERNATIONAL -- President Donald Trump is in the United Kingdom where protesters are ready to take to the streets.

President Trump now in UK after NATO summit

Large protests planned in London

Trump met in Brussels for NATO summit

Wednesday, President Donald Trump continued his demands that other countries spend more on defense at the NATO summit in Brussels.

Trump accused Europe of freeloading off the U.S. and raising doubts about whether he would come to members’ defense if they were attacked.

Trump said he made his anger clear to allies on Wednesday.

“Yesterday I let them know that I was extremely unhappy with what was happening,” Trump said, adding that, in response, European countries agreed to up their spending.

“They have substantially upped their commitment and now we’re very happy and have a very, very powerful, very, very strong NATO,” he said.

Trump also said at a surprise news conference that “The United States’ commitment to NATO remains very strong."

Trump is now in the United Kingdom, but will stay out of central London where thousands of people are planning mass protests.

The largest protest is planned for Friday. A giant "Trump Baby Balloon" has been approved to fly near Parliament.

Around 60,000 people have RSVP'd on Facebook to attend the event.

The U.S. Embassy in London has issued a warning for Americans visiting the UK with fears of violent protests. The statement on their website tells citizens to "keep a low profile."