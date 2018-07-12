SUNRISE, Fla. -- Law enforcement officials involved in the investigation into the Parkland school shooting say more will need to be done to improve communications among first responders.

That's one of the major conclusions from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which wraps up three days of meetings in South Florida on Thursday.

This phase of the investigation has been focused on communications -- simply because there was so little effective communications happening during the response to the Feb. 14 tragedy.

But that could soon change.

The city of Parkland contracts law enforcement from Broward County Sheriff's Office and fire and rescue from Coral Springs Fire Department -- two agencies with their own dispatch centers with limited ways to communicate with one another.

Coral Springs Police Chief Shawn Backer said they preferred to operate their own, as it gave a hometown feel. But he now sees that a more regional effort will have to be organized moving forward.

"We have met, I do believe in a perfect world, if we can agree on how that works best for everybody with some give and take," Backer said.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, chairman of the commission, said Coral Springs and Broward County will have to find ways to improve the coordination process -- or someone else will come up with a solution for them.

"There is no way everybody is going to get everything they want all of the time, nor should they. People on both sides of this have to understand they have to give a little, and it has to occur ASAP," he said.

The commission is now moving into the areas of gun and mental health laws and what impact they may have had on preventing the shooting, which left 17 people dead.

The panel plans to meet several more times and is expected to outline their preliminary findings in an initial report due in January.