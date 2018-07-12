ORLANDO, Fla. -- Authorities in Orange County are investigating a report of an attempted child abduction.

Orange County deputies investigating attempted abduction

Deputies: Older Chevy pickup pulled up near playing kids

Driver asked 5-year-old to get into his truck, investigators say

The incident reportedly happened near Journal Avenue, near Orange Blossom Trail, at about 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said a little boy was playing in front of a house with his siblings when a man in his 40s driving a dark-colored, older model Chevrolet pickup truck stopped near the kids, called out to the 5-year-old and told him to get into his truck.

Now, the search is on for the man who is thought to have tried to lure the boy away.

The boy's family saw the events unfold. The woman who reported it did not want to share her name, but she wanted to warn others about the close call she says her family experienced.

"Keep a close eye on your kid. Watch them every move that they make," the woman said. "It's scary. I have four kids of my own, and this is the scariest thing that has happened," she said.