Build-A-Bear's Pay Your Age Day event, where children could pay the same amount of money for a cuddly friend as their own age, saw lines closed by the company on Thursday.

Build-A-Bear says it closed lines due to safety concerns

"Per local authorities, we cannot accept additional Guests at our U.S. Build-A-Bear Workshop locations due to crowd and safety concerns," the company stated on its website. "We have closed lines in our U.S. stores. We understand some of our Guests are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible."

Also note the sign. Seems the line at Build A Bear was closed due to overwhelming response to the 'Pay Your Age' promotion pic.twitter.com/3vwWG0Rwro — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 12, 2018

What was supposed to be the "biggest in-store deal ever" for Bonus Club members got a little too big as the chain had to close lines at its U.S. stores.

And here is a view of the line from the upper level pic.twitter.com/SNPKTbNRes — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 12, 2018

The concept of Pay Your Age Day was simple: Parents or guardians would pay the same price of their child's stuffed animal as their age. For example, if a 5-year-old girl wanted a teddy bear, her parents would pay $5.

However, guests who are 29 years old and older pay $29 and

