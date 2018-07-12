SANFORD, Fla. -- The family of a bystander killed in the crossfire of a gunfight in a busy Lake Mary shopping center spoke publicly for the first time in an emotional news conference Thursday.

Daniel Strada was bystander killed in busy shopping center

Gunfight broke out at Colonial Grande in Lake Mary/Heathrow area

Family: 'We don't know why, but God needed him more'

RELATED: Deputies: Bystander among 2 dead in Lake Mary shooting 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Lake Mary shopping center



The family of Daniel Strada has been through gut-wrenching grief since this shooting last weekend that took Strada's life. But they wanted to come forward to talk about their son and brother.

"As a parent, it's that one phone call you regret getting, that one phone call," said Joe Strada, Daniel's father.

They say the 28-year-old had been watching a late-night soccer game with friends at the busy Colonial Grande shopping center in the Lake Mary/Heathrow area Saturday night when a gun fight broke out between two men in the parking lot, about a football field away from where Strada was standing.

Strada was struck by a bullet and died at a hospital Sunday.

The family now trying to make sense of what happened.

"I just want to tell you my son was an innocent kid, a great young man, that for some reason... that was it. We're trying to figure it out. And the only thing I said to my family is, we don't know why, but God needed him more," Joe Strada said.

It's still unclear what led to the gunfight between the two men at the shopping center.

The Sheriff's Office is not charging anyone, because investigators said one of the men involved was acting in self-defense, and the man thought to have fired the first shot that struck and killed Daniel Strada died in the shooting.

The family has a message for people who have supported them. Check back here for updates on this developing story.