CENTRAL FLORIDA -- After a few dry days, showers and storms will return Thursday afternoon. Coverage will remain isolated, but slightly higher than the past few afternoons. Sun will be followed by scattered clouds.

Thursday's highs at 94 degrees

Isolated afternoon storms

Rain chances ramping up

RELATED: TROPICS: Chris turns back into tropical storm

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

After a few dry days, showers and storms will return Thursday afternoon. Coverage will remain isolated, but slightly higher than the past few afternoons. Sun will be followed by scattered clouds.

Highs will run in the low to mid-90s. Storms will fade this evening and partly cloudy skies will prevail overnight. Lows will fall to the mid-70s in most locations.

A gradual increase in moisture will cause rain chances to ramp back up again over the next few days. Much of the coverage will be during the afternoon so expect some early sunshine each day through the weekend. Highs during this time will be in the low 90s.

Fair conditions are anticipated for surfers today with wave heights around 2 to 3 feet.

On the Intracoastal, expect a light chop.

Isolated storms will be a hazard to boaters and beach-goers.

An elevated risk of rip currents will be a in the nearshore waters; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, Chris will remain off the east coast of the United States, accelerating northeast toward the Canadian Maritimes.

Also in the tropics is the remnant moisture from what was once Hurricane Beryl.

It will produce rain over the Bahamas Wednesday, moving north-northeast and staying well east of Florida. There are signs it could re-strengthen in a few days but at that point it will be far from land with no threats to the United States.

No other tropical development is expected over the next two to five days.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.