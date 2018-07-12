APOPKA, Fla. -- Two children and a woman trying to cross a road were struck by a vehicle and sustained minor injuries Wednesday night.

The crash happened at Thompson Road and East 1st Street at about 7:30 p.m., the Florida Highway Patrol stated.

The trio tried to cross Thompson Road, not in a crosswalk or intersection, when they were struck by a 2004 Chevrolet pickup traveling southbound, troopers confirmed.

Brent Butler, 9; Zachary Smith, 10; and Betty Ramsford, 31, all of Apopka, were transported to two hospitals.

The driver of the pickup, Brandon Klein, 23, of Orlando, was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, troopers stated, adding that no charges are pending.