PALM BAY, Fla. -- While many of you are enjoying your last few weeks of summer playing video games, lounging and not thinking about school, 15-year-old Jackie Ogden traveled all the way from California to volunteer in Brevard County.

Teen travels from California to volunteer in Brevard

Volunteers give Title I school new paint job

Want to help? Contact Habitat for Humanity of Brevard

“This is such a great opportunity once in a lifetime experience,” Ogden said.

For over a week and going into their second week, dozens of volunteers from different groups and Habitat for Humanity are giving a Title I school a new paint job.

It may seem like a small gesture first-year principal at Columbia Elementary School Rachel Roberts explains, but she wanted her students to start the school with a fresh start.

“It looks dated,” Roberts added.

What are your plans this Summer? this teenager traveled across the country to volunteer. @MyNews13 explains how @BrevardHabitat beautification project is helping @BrevardSchools pic.twitter.com/fHAtlG9qRE — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) July 11, 2018

Roberts said it was her mission to get the school from looking like a black and white movie into the 20th century by adding a fresh coat of paint and color, but there were a few challenges.

Even if she were able to get the paint, how could she afford the labor and time to get it done before the school year? Well, the answer was simple -- she recruited the help of Brevard Habitat for Humanity.

Brevard County Schools facilities was able to give Columbia Elementary School about 200 gallons of paint and with the help of volunteers, the project is well-underway. But they are still in need of more volunteers for next week to help finish the project.

“Have more pride in their classroom, in their work and that can have a positive effect on student achievement,” Roberts explained.

If you’d like to help out, contact Habitat for Humanity of Brevard County.