WINTER PARK, Fla. -- Sprouts has set a date for its first foray into the Central Florida market.

The supermarket company announced that it would open its first Orlando-area Sprouts Farmers Market store on Oct. 24.

The store is currently under construction on Aloma Avenue, where the former Whole Foods Market location was.

Sprouts is under an aggressive expansion in Florida. It currently has five stores in the state, including in Tampa and Palm Harbor.

There are plans to open a second Central Florida store in Oviedo near UCF, stores in Clearwater and the Trinity area of Pasco County, and more in South Florida.

Sprouts says its aim is to make healthy food more affordable. Each store promises a large selection of fresh produce, a bulk nuts and grains section, an in-house butcher and prepared deli items.

Sprouts will be looking to hire about 140 full- and part-time workers for the Winter Park store. For more information, head to the jobs section of the Sprouts website.