ORLANDO, Fla. -- UCF Police released new surveillance video Wednesday of a car they're looking for that they think is involved in a reported sex act on campus.

Early Tuesday morning, two women reported that a man followed them from an Alafaya Trail McDonald's onto campus and committed a sex act in front of them. He then drove off in a gray four-door Hyundai, possibly an Elantra or Accent model.

The new surveillance video shows the car as seen from cameras near the McDonald's.

The women described the man as white, thin, in his mid-20s, about 5-feet-7-inches, with shaggy, "surfer-style" hair. He also reportedly wore a black hat, black shirt and khaki shorts.

In a second campus incident, UCF Police now say the woman who reported it on Sunday is not cooperating in their investigation. The woman, who is not a UCF student, claimed she was groped on campus at about 3:30 a.m., but detectives say they're having trouble corroborating her story.