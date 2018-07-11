ORLANDO, Fla. -- Inside the Full Sail University Labs building, Reilly Harris is doing what she loves.

The 12-year-old is a tech girl through and through. If the topic involves a robot, some kind of math, or technology, then she is happy.

Outside of school and camp though, she is like most kids -- hooked to social media.

“Instagram, because it’s like, I can like text with my friends at the same time, and post stuff and see their posts,” Harris said.

Between YouTube, Snapchat, and Facebook, kids between the ages of 2 and 19 watch about 68 videos a day on average.

Knowing this statistic, Full Sail Labs decided to step up by creating an online program that teaches teens how to create content as opposed to just consuming.

“Kids are just really excited to engage with technology -- they just don’t exactly know how to harness that … so we want to be able to do that for them. We want to be able to show them, this might be a passion of yours, and if it, we are going to help you learn a bit more on how to grow that passion and actually make it a career,” said Holly Ludgate, Director of Learning at Full Sail Labs.

For Reilly, being just a consumer is simply not enough.

“If you are somebody who creates them, you can kind of share what you do, instead of just watching other people,” Reilly said.

This is the second year for the online learning program at Full Sail Labs, with about a 100 kids participating.

