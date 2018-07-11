CLERMONT, Fla. -- In just a year, officials say one Lake County city went from crime-ridden to crime-free, and they credit a police project for turning things around.

Clermont credits drop in crime to 'Oakhurst Project'

Police held potlucks, events, clean-ups

They're saying crime has dwindled to almost nothing

Robin Brown says her family has owned a town home in the Oakhurst neighborhood for about 20 years.

"When we first got it, it was so nice it was quiet, and then different people started moving in and things changed," she said.

Brown says the neighborhood became known as the PJs -- or the projects.

"(There were) parties all night, and you know, a lot of us grew up here together, even the people that was doing whatever, but we all knew each other so it was like, a little in-house, party house area," she said.

For years, officials say the neighborhood had the highest number of calls, including assaults, drug activity, noise, and suspicious activity.

Last year, Clermont Police started the Oakhurst Project.

"People wanted to be able to peacefully drive into their driveway without worried about fights on (the) sidewalk or drug activity," said Officer Michelle Rogers with the Clermont Police Department.

Police held potluck meals, breakfast events and clean-up days, and now they say those crime calls dwindled to almost nothing.

"It made a big difference and a lot of people that live out here, they feel much safer, and they feel like the police is approachable to talk about things going on in the community so that we can have help to fix up and build our places back up," Brown said.

Last month, the City of Clermont won an award for the project and say other cities have expressed interest in it. ​