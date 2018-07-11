VIERA, Fla. -- Brevard Public Schools has its new superintendent, and he's been with the school district a long time.

Dr. Mark Mullins to be superintendent

Started with Brevard County in 1994

Officially takes over Aug. 10

The school board approved a contract for Dr. Mark Mullins to become superintendent Tuesday.

Mullins has been with the district since 1994. He started as a math teacher, then moved up into the administrative ranks.

Most recently he's been deputy superintendent and chief operating officer, handling transportation services, food and nutrition services, purchasing and warehouse services and school security.

Mullins contract, which runs from July 11, 2018 to June 30, 2021, includes a base salary of $210,000, a vehicle, retirement benefits, life insurance, sick time and vacation leave.

He can also get a raise if he hits certain scores in his annual evaluations.

Mullins is taking over from outgoing Superintendent Desmond Blackburn. He will undergo a transition period with Blackburn between now and Aug. 10, when he will officially take over.