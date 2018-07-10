THAM LUANG CAVES, Thailand -- A 10th boy has been rescued on Tuesday as two boys and their coach are still in a cave in Thailand, reported CNN.

Divers have begun the third phase of rescue efforts to remove the last two young members of a youth soccer team from the flooded cave, along with their coach.

#BreakingNews: 2nd boy has been rescued from the cave, reports CNN. Their condition is not yet known. 2 boys remain, including their coach, a medic and 3 Thai Navy SEALs. @MyNews13 #ThaiCaveBoys #ThaiCave #ThaiNavySEAL #thaiboys — Deborah Souverain (@DebSouverainTV) July 10, 2018

The boys from the Wild Boars soccer team were trapped for more than two weeks in there.

The team working to rescue them includes 19 divers and at this very moment they are working to rescue the four boys who remain trapped along with their coach.

Divers started their mission around 11 p.m. EST and Thai government officials say this phase of the rescue could take longer than the two previous missions, which went on for up to 11 hours.

Over the past two days, the 10 boys, ages 12 to 16, have been removed from the cave.

Doctors have kept the ones who have been rescued in the last few days, not including the ones saved on Tuesday, isolated in a hospital due to their high risk of infection and not even their parents can see them yet.

Officials say two of the boys appear to show signs of a lung infection, but doctors say they are now able to eat normal food.

Another concern is their mental state. Psychiatrist will be keeping a close eye on them to monitor any signs of PTSD.

"The psychological toll that must've taken on those children for two weeks being inside that cave, not knowing if they were going to survive, that's going to be something they're going to live with," Dr. Patrick Mularoni, an emergency physician at All Children's Hospital.

The young boys who remain trapped have been staying on a dry shelf deep inside the flooded cave. The group has been there since Saturday, June 23, when monsoon rains flooded the cave complex they were exploring with their coach after a soccer practice.

The boys and their coach are not the only ones who are expected to come out of the cave once this third rescue wraps up.

A medic and three Thai Navy SEALS who have been with them since they were discovered will also be rescued.