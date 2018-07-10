TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A new area code is coming to Central Florida.

State commission OKs 689 area code for Central Florida

New area code would overlay existing 407 area code

407 area code numbers expected to run out within a year

The Florida Public Service Commission , which regulates state utility services and telecommunications markets, on Tuesday added the 689 area code to the area, which would overlay the existing 407 area.

Numbers for the 407 prefix are expected to run out in the next year.

The 407 area code covers Orange, Osceola, Seminole and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. Callers in the area must use 10-digit dialing after the PSC approved a limited area code overlay of 321 in 1998.

The 689 area code was originally set to start on July 15, 2002, but efforts to extend the life of 407/321 numbers delayed the start until now.