VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 19-year-old motorcyclist was killed after striking the back of a SUV on Interstate 95 in Volusia County early Tuesday morning, troopers say.

Motorcyclist Corey Ross killed on Interstate 95 crash

Troopers say Ross was speeding, struck back of SUV

Driver, passenger in SUV taken to Halifax Medical Center

Just before 1 a.m., Corey Ross, 19, was driving a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle behind Dominic Robinson, who was driving a 2015 Jeep SUV northbound on I-95, FHP said.

At around mile marker 252, near the State Road 421 exit, Ross was speeding and "failed to slow" and struck the rear left side of Robinson's SUV, troopers said.

After the crash, Ross' motorcycle "split into two pieces," and the Apopka man flew from the vehicle. Ross died at the scene.

Right after the impact, Robinson's SUV left the roadway and struck a tree. The Palm Bay man was sent to Halifax Medical Center for serious injuries, FHP said.

Robinson's 25-year-old passenger, Candace Powers, went to the same hospital for minor injuries.

The FHP stated that the crash is not alcohol related, and both Robinson and Powers, of Melbourne, were wearing seat belts.

Ross was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, FHP said.

The investigation is ongoing.