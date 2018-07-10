ORLANDO, Fla. -- A Disney World worker was killed Monday after a utility vehicle rolled on top of him, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Disney World worker was pinned underneath utility vehicle

Juan Ojeda was working on vehicle prior to accident

RELATED: Man hurt in 2nd accident at Disney World in a day

Juan Albert Ojeda, 33, was working on the vehicle's battery prior to the accident.

Deputies responded at 9:20 p.m. to 1153 Century Drive, a backstage area near Caribbean Beach Resort that's used for vehicle maintenance.

Danny Vasquez, another Disney worker, told deputies he was showing a new employee aroud the area, when he saw the accident 20 yards away.

Vasquez said he heard "a screeching sound" before seeing the motorized utility vehicle drive on a curb and then come down on top of Ojeda.

Vasquez and Josh Willner, the new hire, tried to life the vehicle off of Ojeda, but it was too heavy, the report said.

Ojeda asked the men to back the vehicle off of him, but they didn't, fearing it would cause further injury, according to the report.

Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to the scene and engaged the vehicle's emergency brake before beginning rescue procedures.

Emergency responders lifted the vehicle off of Ojeda. He was declared dead just before 9:30 a.m.

The Occupational and Safety Health Administration was notified.

Another worker was injured in a second accident hours later at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

According to the Sheriff's Office, a man fell and injured himself. He called 911 and was transported to Orlando Regional Medial Center.