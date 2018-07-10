CENTRAL FLORIDA -- It looks like there is a chance that Tuesday won't be so wet and stormy for Central Florida.

Dry air will start to filter into Central Florida Tuesday on the heels of a northerly wind. This will enable the storm chance to go down to just isolated activity during the afternoon.

Otherwise, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s.

The reason for the influx of drier air is due to the circulation behind distant Tropical Storm Chris, which is spinning stationary off the North Carolina coast.

This storm poses no threat to Florida.

Lower rain chances will persist through Thursday before gradually ramping back up again over the weekend. Highs through midweek will become a bit hotter, in the mid-90s.

Fair to good conditions are anticipated for surfers today with more favorable wave heights around 3 to 4 feet.

On the Intracoastal, expect a light chop. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms will be a hazard to boaters and beach-goers.

A moderate risk of rip currents will be a concern for those venturing into the surf zone.

Tropical Update

In terms of the tropics, Chris will remain off the east coast of the United States, perhaps becoming a hurricane Tuesday before lifting northeast toward the Canadian Maritimes.

Also in the tropics is the remnant moisture from once Hurricane Beryl.

It will produce rain over Hispanola and the southeast Bahamas today as a much weaker system. There are signs it could re-strengthen later this week near the Central Bahamas but would stay east of Florida.

No other tropical development is expected over the next two to five days.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

