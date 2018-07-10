VIERA, Fla. -- Brevard Public Schools is receiving $1.7 million from the state to address mental health issues for students.

Goal for new hires is to identify troubled students

Board member says it will be challenge for students to speak up

Board plan to discuss armed security, resource officer at each school

On Tuesday, the school board is expected to sign off on a plan that would allocate that money to hiring new social workers and psychologists.

The money is from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas School Safety Act, approved by the state legislature following the deadly school shooting in south Florida.

Brevard school leaders plan on hiring 16 more social workers, five instructional assistants to aid counselors, and four more school psychologists.

The goal is to identify and help troubled students before it is too late.

"With the current budget, we're going to do as much as we can to support students," said school board member Andy Ziegler, "but the other thing that we have to realize is students are going to have to come and speak up or someone is going to have to identify them and that's a challenge."

Also on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting is an update on the school's other security measures.

Brevard Public Schools plan to have both a school resource officer and armed security specialist in each of the district's 82 schools.

The school board meets at district headquarters in Viera at 9:30 a.m., Tuesday.