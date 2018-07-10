ORANGE CITY, Fla. -- An employee at Blue Spring State Park in Orange City was charged with 20 counts of child pornography possession.

Richard Darby, 43, was arrested at his home on East French Avenue Monday afternoon.

The investigation began after Volusia County Sheriff’s Office detectives were alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May.

Detectives then reportedly searched Darby’s home on June 29, in which they found photos of children as young as 1 to 3 years old in sexually explicit situations.

More criminal charges are pending as deputies search for more potential victims.

Darby is being held at Volusia County Jail on $1 million bond.

Authorities encourage anyone who may have been exploited to call the Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.