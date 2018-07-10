LONGWOOD, Fla. -- An armed man was shot Monday evening by a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team member after barricading himself inside a Longwood pub.

Longwood Police Department officers responded to Connelly’s Pub near Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Church Avenue after some allegedly called 911 and hung up.

When police arrived, they saw 49-year-old Leonard Robert Nolan, the owner of the pub, with a firearm being verbally aggressive, according to a SCSO press release.

Officers created a perimeter and closed off traffic around the pub to contain Nolan.

Along with Seminole County Sheriff’s SWAT team, authorities made unsuccessful attempts to negotiate with him.

Officials say a man inside Connolly’s pub in Seminole Co. had a weapon and was being aggressive towards officers. ⁦@MyNews13⁩ pic.twitter.com/4FDHe33s6g — Matt Fernandez (@MattMyNews13) July 9, 2018

Nolan then reportedly pointed a firearm out the window at a SWAT member, who fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect.

The SWAT team used it Bearcat vehicle to get through the front door and administer first aid to the suspect.

The man was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the officer-involved shooting as standard protocol. The deputy who allegedly shot the suspect has been placed on administrative leave.

Criminal charges against Nolan are pending.