Things remain active in the tropics Monday morning, but there are no imminent threats to Florida.

Tropical Storm Chris could become hurricane

Beryl no longer a tropical storm

Beryl, Chris pose no threats to Florida

Tropical Storm Chris is located off the coast of the Carolinas, about 200 miles south-southeast of Cape Hatteras. Winds are 60 mph and it is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday.

The storm is drifting south, traveling only at a speed of 1 mile per hour. It will be nearly stationary Monday before turning northeast, moving parallel to the eastern seaboard.

The storm is not projected to make landfall in the United States, but it will generate higher swells and rip current threats from the Carolinas up to the mid-Atlantic region.

Remnants of Beryl

Meanwhile, the remnants of Beryl are pushing into the northeast Caribbean Sea. Although it is a weaker system, heavy rain is possible from the Leeward and Windward Islands to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Hispanola.

There is a small chance that these remnants may spin up again into something tropical by the time it reaches the Bahamas.