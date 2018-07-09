Officials say it could take up to four days to rescue the rest of the boys' soccer team and their coach from a cave in Thailand.

While four boys have made it out safely, there is still a lot of work to be done.

Monday starts the second phase of the rescue operation; the first phase recovered those first four boys.

Currently, there are still eight boys and the coach trapped inside the cave.

That mission started around midnight EST and divers are back inside the cave right now making their way to the rocky and muddy ledge where the eight boys and their coach have been stuck for more than a week now.

It took nine hours to get the first four boys out on Sunday, so this mission is not going to be easy.

On Friday, diver Saman Gunan, a former Thai Navy SEAL, died while preparing the cave for the complex evacuation plan.

Four ambulances drive up to Tham Luang cave in #Thailand. A fifth followed shortly after. 8 boys and their football coach are still trapped inside pic.twitter.com/kh07pOdWmp — Jo Shelley (@joshelleyCNN) July 9, 2018

Authorities have been rushing to extract the boys, ages 11-16, and their coach from the cave as monsoon rains bore down on the mountainous region in far northern Chiang Rai province. Authorities said heavy downpours overnight did not raise water levels in the cave, where workers continue to pump water out.

The four boys pulled from the cave Sunday in an urgent and dangerous operation that involved them diving through the cave’s tight and twisting passages were in good health. Still, they were undergoing medical checks in a hospital and were not yet allowed close contact with relatives due to fear of infections, who were able to see them through a glass partition.

Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda had said early Monday that the same divers who took part in Sunday’s rescue would return to extricate the others as they know the cave conditions and what to do. He had said fresh air tanks needed to be laid along the underwater route.

Some people online are asking why did the soccer team go into the cave in the first place.

Amporn Sriwichai, the aunt of 25-year-old coach Akkapol Chanthawong, says she wants people to understand that he is a good person, and did not mean for the boys to become trapped. She told CNN that he was orphaned at the age of 10 and has experienced "many difficulties."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.